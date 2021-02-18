Extending symptoms list could detect a third more cases, UK study finds

LONDON, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Extending the list of symptoms required to trigger a COVID-19 test could help detect about a third more cases, a British study showed Wednesday.

The study led by researchers at King’s College London (KCL) found that extending the list to include fatigue, headache, sore throat and diarrhoea would have detected 96 percent of symptomatic cases, according to a statement released by KCL.

The current approach requires anyone with a cough, fever or loss of smell or taste to take a test. According to the data, 31 percent of people who are ill with coronavirus do not have any of the three classic symptoms in the early stages of the disease.

Professor Tim Spector from KCL said, “We’ve known since the beginning that just focusing testing on the classic triad of cough, fever and anosmia misses a significant proportion of positive cases.”

“We identified anosmia as a symptom back in May and our work led to the government adding it to the list, it is now clear that we need to add more,” Spector said.

“By inviting any users who log any new symptoms to get a test, we confirmed that there are many more symptoms of COVID-19,” he added.

Scientists at the university and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) analyzed data from more than 122,000 adult users of the ZOE COVID Symptom Study app, which tracks symptoms and the spread of virus across Britain.

In response, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “We always keep that under review. Throughout this pandemic we’ve been learning more and more about the science around this virus.”

“And if there are further symptoms we think people should be alerted to, I will very much take the clinical advice on that,” he added.

Another 12,718 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,071,185, according to official figures released Wednesday.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem