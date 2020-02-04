Extinction Rebellion protesters dress up in grim reaper costumes in protest outside parliament

Climate change activists dressed as grim reapers have launched a protest against the government to ‘tell the truth about the dirty money that runs parliament’.

International environmental group Extinction Rebellion staged the theatrical protest on Tuesday morning outside Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane.

Hundreds flocked to the demonstration causing heavy traffic delays, but protester Emily Jane, 23, told Daily Mail Australia the disruptions are a ‘small price to pay compared to what’s to come’.

The project manager claimed the world would descend into chaos if the Australian Government refused to listen to their message.

‘We are dressed as grim reapers because they signify the deaths to come as a result of climate change.

‘We’re in the middle of a climate emergency and the government need to be held accountable.’

Demonstrators attempted to hand ‘bags of dirty coal money’ to the politicians as they arrived.

The event was organised on Facebook.

‘Politics is broken,’ the event page read.

‘Big fossil fuel companies have donated millions of dollars to the major parties, to buy the laws they need to destroy the earth. The system is rigged.

‘We’re here to demand climate justice. We’ve got a big crowd together. We’re going to make the first sitting day as chaotic as possible. It’s time to take direct action.’

Ms Jane admitted four people had been arrested.

One woman allegedly chained herself to the gates of Parliament with a bike lock.

A man was allegedly arrested after he glued himself to a driveway.

Last year saw an activist in Brisbane hang from Story Bridge and other demonstrators glue themselves to the ground.

