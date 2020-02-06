Extinction Rebellion protesters left 20 TONS of rubbish after one-night demo, MP claims 

Extinction Rebellion protesters left up to 20 tons of rubbish on the streets after a demonstration, an MP revealed yesterday.

Some six tons were left behind during just one night of the Trafalgar Square protest, Nickie Aiken said.

The Cities of London and Westminster MP told LBC Radio that the clean-up following the 12-day demonstration in October would have cost hundreds of thousands of pounds, with a ‘knock-on effect for local authorities who don’t get the extra money’.

She added: ‘Westminster Council have to absorb that and it means that they have to take services away from people and businesses.’ The Conservative’s claims were disputed by former policeman and Extinction Rebellion member Richard Ecclestone, who claimed the Metropolitan Police were to blame for the mess.

‘The overwhelming majority of the rubbish referred to by Nickie Aiken was personal property that was seized by the police… presumably as a deliberate tactic to make life as uncomfortable as possible for peaceful protesters,’ he said.

‘Extinction Rebellion have an excellent record of clearing up after their protests, when given the opportunity to do so.’