Extinction Rebellion protestor says he’s stopped showing up to marches because they’re not working

A teenage activist who was repeatedly arrested at Extinction Rebellion protests says he will no longer associate with the group because he believes their public disruptions don’t work.

Connor Brooks, 19, faced a Brisbane court on Tuesday after he was arrested late last year for gluing himself to Victoria Bridge and in a separate protest, chaining himself to fencing on Eagle Street by the neck.

Caroline Hunter, the teenager’s Legal Aid lawyer, said Brooks would no longer attend the protests as they ‘weren’t working’, according to The Courier Mail.

‘Your Honour, he has instructed, and certainly that would be supported by the fact that he hasn’t continued to be charged further, that he realised that there are other ways to support what he sees as a very important message that don’t involve getting arrested and he has to that end stopped going to meetings because he realises that it’s not really working,’ Ms Hunter said.

The journalism and environmental science university student was arrested on September 12 after he actions led to significant traffic delays, the court heard.

Brooks and a woman glued their hands to the bitumen and police needed to use acetone to remove them.

The part-time pizza delivery driver then tried to evade arrest.

He pleaded guilty to those offences today, as well as obstruction as a pedestrian charges on October 2.

On Tuesday the Brisbane Magistrates Court heard the teenager already had a criminal history after he refused to obey police on July 31 at a Extinction Rebellion protest.

Ms Hunter said her client had spent many hours in the watchhouse as a result of his arrests and had moved on to his second year of study.

Brooks was fined $1,000 for the charges and no conviction was recorded.