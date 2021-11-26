Extinction Rebellion’s Black Friday protests target Amazon warehouses.

The protest began at 4 a.m. with about 20 activists at Dunfermline’s largest distribution center.

On Black Friday, Extinction Rebellion blocked roads leading to more than a dozen Amazon warehouses, highlighting the retailer’s busiest day of the year.

Amazon sites in Doncaster, Darlington, Newcastle, Manchester, Peterborough, Derby, Coventry, Rugeley, Dartford, Bristol, Tilbury, and Milton Keynes are also being targeted, according to the group.

Protesters using “lock-ons” and placards have prevented lorries from entering and leaving the Scottish site.

“The police have one van on site and they are watching us,” XR’s spokesperson at the Dunfermline blockade, Meg Paton-Jones, said.

“We arrived around 4 a.m., but we’re not blocking the employees’ parking lot so that the night shift can leave.”

“We have positive energy and music.”

“The action is intended to draw attention to Amazon’s exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday,” an XR spokesperson added.

“The blockade is part of an international campaign by XR to highlight Amazon’s ‘crimes’ by targeting 15 Amazon fulfillment centers in the UK, US, Germany, and the Netherlands.”

“This is taking place in solidarity with activists and workers from around the world who are demanding better working conditions, clear environmental commitments, and Amazon paying their fair share of taxes as part of the global Make Amazon Pay campaign.”

“While claiming to be committed to green initiatives, Amazon continues to lobby the US government to oppose climate legislation.

“They’re committing the ultimate act of greenwashing.”

“It is critical that we move to a new economic model that prioritizes wellbeing and sustainability over profit,” said protester Eleanor Harris of Glasgow.

“Either by changing to meet the challenges we now face or by destroying our global habitats and societies, the era of exploitative throwaway capitalism will soon be over.”

“We have to recognize that consumption in the global north is largely based on the exploitation of the working class and the global south, while companies like Amazon make massive profits and contribute to worsening the climate and ecological crisis,” said Maciej Walczuk, a 19-year-old student.

“Instead of blindly pursuing profit, we need a new system that respects people and the environment.”

We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment.

The Press Association contributed additional reporting.

