Extra support for groups in Vic treaty

Traditional Owner groups not recognised under key Victorian legislation will share in $2.85 million to take part in the state’s treaty process.

The state government will spend $950,000 each year, for three years, to help groups take part in the treaty even if they are not formally recognised under the Aboriginal Heritage Act 2006, the Native Title Act 1993 or Traditional Owner Settlement Act 2010.

Up to $25,000 will be granted for each successful small project focusing on cultural activities, knowledge sharing or mentoring or up to $100,000 for larger endeavours, with applications closing on May 3.