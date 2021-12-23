Extradited from the Dominican Republic, a child rapist who fathered the victim’s child was sentenced.

Lancaster County prosecutors said Thursday that a 50-year-old man who went on the run before his 2014 trial admitted to repeatedly rapping a teen girl who gave birth to his child.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the charges against Oneximo Mendez began in 2011 when the victim gave birth to a child and told police how she became pregnant.

Mendez pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to 12 to 25 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Mendez began abusing the girl when she was 12 years old, but the assaults continued for several years in his Lancaster home and other locations in the area.

When Mendez failed to appear in court in September 2014, investigators discovered he fled to the Dominican Republic, according to prosecutors.

Mendez was arrested in January 2021, according to prosecutors, and then extradited to Lancaster County.

