Extradition hearing for WikiLeaks’ Assange to be split…

LONDON, Jan 23 – The hearing to decide whether WikiLeaks´ founder Julian Assange can be extradited from Britain to the United States will be split into two, with the second half delayed until May, a British judged ruled on Thursday.

Following applications from Assange´s legal team and lawyers representing the United States, Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates’ Court agreed that the hearing would start on Feb. 24 for a week, with the remaining three weeks taking place from May 18. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison)