Extraordinary ‘hair cysts’ removed from ovaries of 30 year old mum-of-two

Gigantic dermoid cysts comprising mainly hair have been removed from the ovaries of a 30-year-old mother-of-two.

Some of the tangled hairs were 5 inches in length, said surgeons.

The unidentified Russian woman had sought medical help after suffering abdominal pain.

Chief doctor of Kolomna Perinatal Centre, Tatiana Shavrak, said: “Dermoid cysts are a noncancerous tumour of the ovary.

“They are capsules with rather thick walls which consist of mucus mixed with various human tissues.

“Inside the cyst we find the upper layer of our skin, fats, hair, bones and even teeth.”

The cysts – in this case mainly hair – were successfully removed by laparoscopy, and the woman’s reproduction system was not affected.

Each weighed almost four ounces and had been growing into “tails of hair” in each of her ovaries.

The remarkable picture was released by the health ministry of Moscow region.

A doctor at the hospital said: “These cysts are genetic.

“They are there since childhood, and unfortunately, nobody can predict when they suddenly begin to grow.

“It can happen at the age of 15, 30 or even 70.

“Despite its impressive view and lots of hair, these cysts that symmetrically grew in the ovaries of our patient were rather light in weight.”

Cysts can grow almost anywhere in your body or under your skin. There are many different types of cysts.

Most cysts are benign, or noncancerous