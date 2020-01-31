Extreme heatwave is to hit south-east Australia with temperatures up to 45C

Much of Australia’s southeast faces severe to extreme heatwave conditions over coming days, bringing elevated bushfire danger and uncomfortable nights.

A hot air mass that has delivered scorching temperatures across large parts of Western Australia is expected to move across the country ahead of an approaching cold front, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

‘The combination of these really warm conditions and also an increase in humidity is going to lead to very warm daytime temperatures and very warm night-time temperatures as well,’ BOM meteorologist Diana Eadie told AAP on Wednesday.

‘As a result we’re expecting severe to extreme heatwave conditions to develop across much of the southeast of Australia.’

Temperatures are set to exceed 40C in Adelaide, Canberra and Melbourne, while some places such as Cummins in South Australia, Echuca in northern Victoria and Griffith in inland NSW are expected to reach 45C.

Ms Eadie said many areas will experience uncomfortable overnight temperatures including Adelaide where it will not drop below 28C on Friday.

‘That’s why we’re seeing those severe to extreme heatwave conditions because when you don’t get those temperatures dropping off overnight, it doesn’t allow the body to recover.’

Very high and severe fire danger warnings will be in place across NSW over the coming days for an extreme heatwave expected to hit the state.

Firefighters are urging communities near blazes in southeast NSW to remain vigilant, with high temperatures lingering through the weekend.

‘Elevated fire dangers are set to return over coming days … it is important that you’re prepared in the event a fire threatens,’ the NSW Rural Fire Service tweeted on Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology acting state manager Jane Golding said ongoing fires, dry conditions and increased temperatures would cause an elevated fire risk.

She said temperatures in central and western NSW will surpass 40C this weekend, making for some uncomfortable evenings.

This is because a system of hot air moving south of the Australian continent will help drag hot air across the NSW coast.

‘Broad areas of western NSW, out towards the South Australian border and into the western slopes may not drop below 30 degrees for some nights over the next few days,’ Ms Golding said in a statement on Wednesday.

‘The difference in temperatures for some places from Saturday to Monday will be 15 degrees.’

There are currently 71 fires burning across the state, while the housing toll for this bushfire season is almost 2400.

The death toll climbed to 25 on Friday when a 59-year-old man’s body was found in a NSW south coast home.

Ms Eadie said the elevated fire dangers will be highest on Thursday in South Australia, Friday in Victoria and Tasmania, and Saturday in fire-affected areas including the ACT and southern parts of NSW.

She noted humidity levels will also be quite high.

‘Whilst we’ll see those warm temperatures and strengthening winds, it’s not as dry as what we’ve seen with previous events which is why at this stage we’re only forecasting severe fire dangers.

‘It’s not quite as dangerous as previous situations just because we do have that moisture over fire-affected areas.’