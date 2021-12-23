Exxon ‘explosion’: A massive fire broke out at a Texas ExxonMobil oil refinery in Baytown after a “boom rattled windows and shook houses.”

Exxon ‘explosion’: A massive fire broke out at the ExxonMobil oil refinery in Baytown, Texas, after a ‘boom rattled windows and shook houses.’

A HUGE fire has been reported at an ExxonMobil oil refinery in Texas, just moments after a “large boom” shook the neighborhood.

Baytown residents reported hearing an “explosion” around 1 a.m. local time on Thursday.

“Explosion at Exxon! It rumbled my apartment and knocked my pictures off the wall,” one Twitter user commented.

“Exxon explosion made my whole f** house shake (sic),” another person said.

A third wrote, “Exxon explosion made my house jump fr LMAO wtfffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff

Outside their home, some said the “boom” sounded like a “freight train connecting with cars.”

Thick black smoke billows from the refinery in photos shared on social media.

The cause of the blast is unknown, and no one was injured at the plant.

The Baytown Fire Department has been contacted for comment by The Sun.

There will be more later…

