F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s nephew to make Formula 3 debut in 2020

Michael Schumacher’s nephew David will step up to race in F3 – the championship formerly won by his cousin Mick – as he continues his journey towards F1

Michael Schumacher’s nephew David will continue his journey towards F1 by racing in Formula 3 this year.

The son of Michael’s brother Ralf, who himself enjoyed a successful career with BMW Williams where he claimed six race wins, is also Mick’s cousin.

Mick’s rise has been well documented given his association with the seven-time world champion and Ferrari legend and he has done testing with the Scuderia and Alfa Romeo.

But David will race with Czech team Charouz Racing System having represented them in the FIA F3 World Cup in Macau, where he finished 21st.

The 18-year-old German made the step up to Formula 3 earlier than expected last season with Campos after he replaced the injured Alex Peroni.

“I feel really happy and grateful to make the step up to FIA Formula 3 full-time with Charouz,” Schumacher said.

“I drove two events at the end of last year and that was good preparation for the season ahead.

“I got to learn more about the car, and that’s valuable as we don’t have many practice opportunities during race weekends. I think we can make a step forward this season and I will try and finish as high as possible.”

David has already shown that he has the winning Schumacher gene having tasted success by claiming the vice-champion title in the 2018 F4 UAE Championship with three wins.

He will be joined at the Charouz Racing System by experienced Finnish racer Niko Kari and Brazilian rookie Igor Fraga.

Formula 3 has been won recently by his cousin Mick, McLaren driver Lando Norris and Racing Point’s Lance Stroll.