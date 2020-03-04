FA Cup draw simulated sees Chelsea vs Spurs, plus Man Utd and Arsenal fixtures

The FA Cup draw takes place this evening following the conclusion of tonight’s matches with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal still in the pot

The FA Cup quarter-final draw is almost upon us with the fifth round of ties well underway.

Last night’s action saw Chelsea record an impressive 2-0 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge as Willian and Ross Barkley found the net against the European champions.

Elsewhere, Newcastle recorded a narrow 3-2 victory over West Brom and Sheffield United dumped Reading out of the competition courtesy of Billy Sharp’s strike in extra-time.

Three more games take place this evening with Leicester hosting Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday taking on Manchester City and Norwich paying a visit to Tottenham.

The final game of the fifth round sees Wayne Rooney’s Derby take on his former side Manchester United tomorrow evening, while Arsenal already secured their spot with a 2-0 win over Portsmouth on Monday night.

The draw officially takes place this evening following the conclusion of City’s game with Sheffield Wednesday.

But here at Starsport, we couldn’t wait until then and have put the teams through our simulator to see what the outcome could be.

Derby or Manchester United vs Newcastle

Sheff Wed or Man City vs Sheffield United

Leicester or Birmingham vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Tottenham or Norwich

The standout fixture would be another London derby between Chelsea and Spurs, providing Jose Mourinho’s men overcome Norwich.

Frank Lampard has already done the double over Tottenham in the league this term and the chance to take another step closer to securing his first piece of silverware with another victory over their rivals would prove an exciting prospect.

Arsenal’s reward for beating Pompey would see them come up against an impressive Leicester or Birmingham.

Sheffield Wednesday will be deemed the big underdogs when they welcome City to Hillsborough but the chance to take on rivals Sheffield United in the Steel City derby would be motivation in itself.

The final matchup Starsport’s simulated draw churned out sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United face Newcastle.

1. Sheffield Wednesday or Manchester City

2. Sheffield United

3. Chelsea

4. Newcastle

5. Leicester or Birmingham

6. Derby or Manchester United

7. Tottenham or Norwich

8. Arsenal