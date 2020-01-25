FA Cup fourth round offers the chance for glory and disaster

LONDON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The fourth round of the FA Cup offers a chance for both redemption and disaster for top-flight clubs and Manchester United in particular on a weekend which gives some of England’s smaller clubs their annual chance of glory.

Manchester United are the team most under the spotlight after their midweek defeat to Burnley, which has been described as one of their most depressing displays in decades, and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under more pressure than ever as his side prepare for Sunday’s visit to play Tranmere Rovers from League 1 (third tier of the English game).

Tranmere earned their place in the fourth round after knocking Watford out in a replay this week and will fancy their chances against a United side under tremendous pressure and without the injured Marcos Rashford.

Defeat for Solskjaer’s men in Prenton Park could well cost the popular coach his job, even though most agree United’s problems run far deeper than just the man on the bench.

Premier League leaders Liverpool rested nearly all of their first team squad as they knocked Everton out in the last round and will field a young side again when they visit League 1 Shrewsbury.

The Cup looks to be Tottenham’s best chance of silverware this season, but Jose Mourinho’s men, who are trying to sign Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose to cover for the injured Harry Kane, face a difficult trip to play an in-form Southampton, who have Danny Ings are their most potent threat.

Leicester City face a trip to Championship side, Brentford, who are counting down the days before they leave their accommodating Griffin Park Stadium: a ground which has the advantage of having a pub on every corner and which Brentford fans will sorely miss for obvious reasons.

Hull City will hope forward Jarrod Bowen can put stories of a possible move to the Premier League behind him and add to his season’s tally of 16 league goals and six assists against a Chelsea team that has looked rocky in recent weeks. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could blood some more young players in a sold out KC Stadium.

Newcastle United entertain League 1’s Oxford City knowing a win will take them into the fifth round for the first time in 14 years, while Sheffield United travel to Millwall, where coach Steve Wilder made his debut as United coach in August 2016 with the club still in League 1.

West Ham United desperately need some cheer, but face a tricky game at home to Championship promotion chasers West Brom, who are now coached by former ‘Hammers’ boss Slaven Bilic. The Croatian will probably be keen to show that his sacking by the club in 2017 was a mistake.

Other key ties see Manchester City, where Aymeric Laporte is looking to get more minutes after returning from his long-term knee injury, entertain Fulham, while there is an all Premier League affair between Burnley and Norwich City.

The last fourth round tie is on Monday as relegation threatened Bournemouth entertain Arsenal, who like their North-London rivals, Tottenham, probably know that the FA Cup is their only realistic chance of having something to celebrate this season. Enditem