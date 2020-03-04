FA Cup Results

Mar 2 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the FA Cup on Monday (start times are BST) 5th Round ————————————- Portsmouth (0) 0 Arsenal (1) 2 Tuesday, March 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Liverpool (1945) Reading v Sheffield United (2000) West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (2000) Wednesday, March 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City (1945) Leicester City v Birmingham City (1945) Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1945) Thursday, March 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Derby County v Manchester United (1945)
