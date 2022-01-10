Face coverings may be the price of ‘learning to live’ with Covid-19, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

Face coverings may be a cost of ‘learning to live’ with Covid-19, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

According to Nicola Sturgeon, the use of face coverings in Scotland may have to be extended far into the future as part of the price of “learning to live with Covid.”

She said a new strategy for dealing with Covid, due out by the end of the month, would focus on how “adaptations to pre-pandemic life” could eliminate the need for more stringent controls.

Her remarks, which she made in an interview with STV on Monday evening ahead of her latest Covid statement to MSPs on Tuesday, signal a significant shift in tone.

“Sometimes when people talk about ‘learning to live with Covid,’ it seems to imply that one day we’ll wake up and not have to worry about it any longer, and that we won’t have to do anything to try to contain and control it,” she said.

“When I say ‘learning to live with it,’ I don’t mean that.

Instead, we’ll have to consider what pre-pandemic adaptations – such as face coverings – might be required in the long run to enable us to live with it with far fewer protective measures.”

In order to deal with Covid in the long run, the First Minister said the NHS would have to be run differently, with more patients being treated outside of hospitals.

“We have to reconsider the appropriate capacities for health services, as well as how we treat people,” she said.

“One of the things we’ve been looking at recently is different patient pathways for people with Covid, in order to allow them to be treated at home.”

“Covid will change the way we think about how we manage our health-care system, and that will be part of how we all learn to live with it in the months and years ahead.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross urged Ms Sturgeon to provide a firm timetable for her latest statement ahead of her announcement on Monday.

