Face masks become must-have accessory at London Fashion Week amid coronavirus panic

Face masks were the must-have accessory as stylish visitors enjoyed London Fashion Week shows in the city today.

Several people covered up with pastel and patterned masks as they queued to see catwalk shows at a time of global anxiety about the spread of the coronavirus.

The event is set to be a subdued gathering, with the British Fashion Council ensuring Chinese buyers unable to attend can still join in by promoting content online.

Designers have also faced problems in getting their collections ready for the shows after factories in China shut down meaning shipments have been delayed.

Street style snaps from London Fashion Week on Friday revealed several people sorting face masks, including one woman who matched her’s to a pink scarf.

Another donned a black mask with two arrows on which complemented a black suit while a man donned a blue covering with a defined seam down the middle.

British Fashion Council Chief Executive Caroline Rush said the number of attendees this year would be down due to the coronavirus.

She said the shut-down of transport links and factories in China was being felt by those involved with the annual shows.

Ms Rush said: ‘We’ve had one designer that isn’t able to show because their collection hasn’t arrived from China due to the logistics issues.

Chinese designer Yuhan Wang has overcome difficulties to present a first solo collection of Victorian-inspired waisted jackets in floral prints.

Wang, who is known for her feminine designs, said delayed shipments of some items meant that some creations were not exactly as she had envisaged.

‘Due to the virus all the hand-crafted things that were made in China weren’t able to arrive, and all the factories shut down, and the couriers not working, so I had to cut down the looks,’ she said backstage after the show.

With a reputation for being a launch-pad for bold new designers, London Fashion Week is also showing collections from established brands such as Burberry and Vivienne Westwood, and this year will also host Tommy Hilfiger.

The fashion industry as a whole is facing a problematic few months if restrictions on travelling and working continue in China, the world’s largest producer of textiles.

The virus, which originated in China late last year, has claimed more than 1,380 lives and spread to other countries.

Ms Rush said London Fashion Week was taking precautions against the spread of the virus by providing anti-bacterial sanitisers and undertaking regular deep-cleaning.

‘Hygiene is a priority,’ she said.

LFW will ensure that Chinese journalists, buyers and social media influencers unable to attend can still join in by promoting content and encouraging conversations on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and WeChat, Ms Rush said.

Luxury labels such as Gucci-owner Kering have already said coronavirus will mean smaller crowds at the month-long catwalk season.

The London leg is due to be followed by shows in Milan and Paris later this month.

Lower Chinese attendance is potentially a major blow for fashion brands since Chinese spending accounted for a third of luxury global market sales in 2018, according to Bain & Company.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of many international business gatherings and sporting events. Shanghai Fashion Week has been postponed from its end of March date.

London Fashion Week kicks off after a United Airlines Flight 901 from San Francisco was locked down at 9am after landing at the city’s Heathrow airport.

Travellers on the flight were told by the captain to stay in their seats after landing because someone might have the contagious infection, now named SARS-CoV-2.

Andy West, from Henley-on-Thames, told MailOnline passengers were warned they could be on the tarmac for a while because ‘seven other planes’ also had suspected cases.