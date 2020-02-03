Face masks DON’T protect against coronavirus, say experts

As the coronavirus crisis has infected more than 14,000 people globally, the use of face masks has become part of daily life in Australian cities and other parts of the world.

Its effectiveness in preventing the spread of the virus, however, has been questioned by health experts.

Officials in China have required that people wear face masks when they go out in public places to prevent the spread of infection.

But a report by Work Safety claims the best preventive measures out of the outbreak epicentre are washing hands and covering coughs.

Just as it happened with the use of face masks to prevent air pollution from the bushfires, surgical masks are not fitted to stop inhaling smaller airborne particles that might carry the virus.

For that reason, the report claims, respirators offer more protection although they can make it more difficult for a person to breathe.

People with symptoms are encouraged to stay in isolation and wear a face mask when in the same room as another person to reduce the risk of virus transmission.

NSW Health said people with respiratory infections should keep away from other people, wash hands with soap and running water for 20 seconds and avoid contact with others.

The report comes days after pharmacies around Australia sold out of face masks and hand sanitisers.

Chemist Warehouse stores contacted by Daily Mail Australia in Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane all confirmed having no face masks or hand sanitiser in stock on January 30.

Pharmaceutical Society of Australia Queensland president Chris Campbell previously said the best way to stop disease spread is hygiene.

‘It’s (face masks) not necessarily the mask that’s going to be the solution for them — there’s other things that they can do,’ he told the ABC.

‘Keep up that hand hygiene, and by that it’s just making sure we’re always washing our hands if we’ve been in areas with contact with other people.’

The national total of people confirmed with coronavirus reached 12 on Saturday as South Australia confirms two new coronavirus cases.

Two Australians have been confirmed as having the virus in Wuhan itself.

There are four confirmed cases of the virus in Victoria and New South Wales each, as well as two in Queensland.

The death toll has passed 200 in China.