Face masks may be worn in Scotland’s schools for weeks as Covid restrictions are lifted in England.

As the Covid restrictions in England are lifted, face masks in Scotland’s schools may be worn for weeks.

Secondary students and teachers must wear face coverings at all times while at school, according to current regulations.

Despite the fact that the rules in England were scrapped on Thursday, Scottish schoolchildren may have to wear face masks in class for weeks.

Boris Johnson announced that secondary school students would no longer be required to wear masks in class, and that rules governing communal school areas would be repealed at a later date.

The move will put more pressure on Nicola Sturgeon to consider a similar measure in Scotland, with parents’ representatives telling MSPs that the requirement should be lifted.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government, on the other hand, stated that the government’s position on wearing face masks in schools “hasn’t changed.”

Secondary students and teachers are required to wear face coverings at all times while at school, including during lessons, under current regulations.

According to Dr. Christine Tait-Burkard, a leading infection expert, mask use in schools north of the border could be phased out as soon as next month.

She predicted that the requirement for the general public to wear face coverings in stores and other indoor public spaces would be lifted soon after.

“We actually haven’t seen an increase in cases even with schools returning,” the University of Edinburgh academic told the BBC.

“I expect the removal of face masks in schools to be relatively soon, perhaps in early to mid-February, and I expect that the restriction on the general public to be eased relatively soon after.”

The National Parent Forum of Scotland’s chair, Margaret Wilson, stated that the organization did not support the use of face coverings in classrooms.

She told Holyrood’s education committee that the rules should be reviewed “on a regular basis” and that she had requested evidence from ministers as to why the requirement had not been lifted.

Face coverings will be used “in general in society for quite a while longer,” according to Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

“I believe it is one of those simple, baseline measures that provides us with some protection against the virus, because the virus hasn’t vanished,” he added.

“It’s still out there, and we’ve got to take some basic steps to try to stop it from spreading, which we will do, but.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

