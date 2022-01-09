Face masks should be tested in schools, according to a top child health expert.

Face masks should be subjected to scientific trials to see if they can combat Covid in schools, according to a leading child health expert.

Professor Russell Viner stated that more research is needed to “work out if and when we should be masking our teenagers,” as evidence is “inconclusive” according to a government review.

According to one of the country’s top child health experts, rigorous scientific trials are needed to determine whether face masks are effective in preventing Covid-19 transmission in schools.

The current evidence on the effectiveness of masks in schools is “inconclusive,” according to a review published this week by the Department of Education.

The Covid-19 absence rate fell from 5.3 percent on October 1 to 3 percent in the third week of October, according to data from an observational study of 123 schools that used face coverings.

The average coronavirus absence rate decreased by 1.7 percentage points in secondary schools that did not use masks, from 5.3 percent to 3.6 percent.

However, the Department for Education’s review concluded that the greater reduction in absences could be due to chance.

Despite being “two years into the pandemic,” no one had carried out a randomised control trial (RCT) on masks in schools, according to Russell Viner, professor of child and adolescent health at University College London.

RCTs are rigorous scientific trials in which subjects are assigned to different groups at random to test a treatment.

Professor Viner said, “The direct evidence supporting the use of masks in schools is pretty sparse.”

While research in the United States found “counties where masks are being used in schools have lower transmission potential,” other variables made it difficult to say with certainty that this was due to masks.

“Places where masks are used in schools are also places where adult vaccination rates are higher,” he explained.

Professor Viner stated that conducting an RCT during the “emergency” of the Omicron surge would be inappropriate, but that “there may be a window” once cases have decreased.

“We should be doing that kind of research to figure out if and when we should mask our teenagers in future waves,” he said.

He did warn, however, that such a trial would be difficult to put together.

“They’re challenging studies to complete.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

