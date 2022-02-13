Face painting and petting zoos are used to help children relax while they are getting their vaccines.

Petting zoos and face painting are used to help children relax while they are being vaccinated.

Playing with sheep and having their faces painted helps children who are nervous about getting vaccinated relax.

Lashes, Cumin, Coriander, Clove, and Cardamom – Shetland sheep – were on hand at a petting zoo for children getting their Covid-19 vaccination at Epsom’s North East Surrey College of Technology (Nescot) on Saturday.

Sama Ali, 14, of Tadworth, Surrey, who is afraid of needles, said she got the Covid-19 vaccination to protect her family, which includes her 75-year-old grandmother.

It would also allow her to spend time with her friends safely, according to the adolescent.

“It was fun to stroke the animals because you don’t get to do that sort of thing very often,” she said of having sheep around.

“I am so proud of her,” her mother Farina Ahmad said.

The sheep were a pleasant surprise, especially considering her nervousness.”

Veronika Brosnan, 12, of Sutton, said she was “a little nervous about the injection at first, but I feel better now that I’ve had it.”

“It was fun to feed the sheep and stroke them,” she said later after meeting the sheep. “When I’m older, I want to work with animals.”

All of the children who came to the GP Health Partners pop-up vaccination drive were accompanied by an adult.

“We want the children to appreciate the experience so they can return without feeling anxious or afraid,” said Catherine Frew Brown of GP Health Partners.

“Because they are on half-term vacation right now, it is critical that this age group is vaccinated.

They’ll be mingling when they return to school.

“We want them to be vaccinated so that they are protected and safe while they are with members of their own family, some of whom may not be vaccinated.”

During this joyful drive to get children vaccinated, more than 770,000 appointments have been made available.

