Face recognition will no longer be used to access tax accounts by the IRS.

Due to privacy and security concerns, the Internal Revenue Service will no longer use controversial facial-recognition software for taxpayers attempting to access online tax accounts.

The IRS said Monday that the transition from IDme, a third-party verification system that required taxpayers to upload video selfies in order to access their tax information online, will begin in the coming weeks.

The IRS said it would add non-facial recognition verification tools, but didn’t say how they would work.

In recent weeks, lawmakers from both parties have criticized the software’s use, citing concerns about privacy as well as concerns about racial bias embedded in the program.

In a statement released Monday, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said, “The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised.”

“Everyone should feel secure about how their personal information is protected, and we’re working on short-term alternatives to facial recognition right now.”

The IRS stated that the transition away from IDme would not affect the tax filing season, which began last month and runs until April 18 for most taxpayers.

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden praised the decision right away, sending a letter to the IRS earlier Monday requesting that the program be phased out.

“I understand the transition will take time, but I appreciate that the administration recognizes that privacy and security are not mutually exclusive, and no one should be forced to submit to facial recognition to access critical government services,” Wyden said after the IRS announcement.

Several prominent Republican senators, including Mike Crapo, had also launched an investigation into the IRS’s use of IDme.

Last year, the IRS website began requiring taxpayers to use IDme to get personalized information about their eligibility for expanded child tax credits funded by President Joe Biden’s pandemic relief program, the American Rescue Plan, and other services.

Later this year, the IRS planned to make IDme available to all taxpayers.

According to research, AI-driven facial recognition software frequently makes mistakes when it comes to darker-skinned people.

The bias in technology that was discovered has resulted in…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.