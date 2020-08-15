Facebook Developing TikTok-Like Video Feature

Facebook is developing a new TikTok-like feature called “short videos” amid the troubled Chinese app’s looming ban.

Several companies are racing toward taking a huge piece of the TikTok pie as it could be banned in just a few more weeks. Microsoft, for example, is looking to acquire the app. Twitter, on the other hand, is hoping to make a “potential combination” of sorts, the details of which remain unknown at the moment. Others are working on features similar to that of TikTok’s.

Facebook is one of those companies that are working on creating new features similar to those on the Chinese video-sharing app. The feature, first reported by Matt Navarra via a tip from software engineer Roneet Michael, is a “short videos” feed that will let users create short-form videos to be shared with others.

Details about the new “short videos” feature remain scarce at the moment, but what’s known is that it is currently being tested.

The leaked images showed that the feature will appear in its own section in users’ feeds. It lets users see new videos simply by swiping up, similar to how users proceed to view new posts on TikTok.

The tipster who posted the images of the alleged new feature didn’t provide additional details about it.

Facebook hasn’t announced the feature yet, which means fans will have to wait to know more. Whether the feature gets released in the future or not, however, is a different story and remains to be seen.

Facebook is not the only one trying to introduce new features in an attempt to lure TikTok users away from the app. There is currently a slew of alternatives that users can jump to in the event that the ban actually pushes through on Sept. 15.

Instagram, for example, features Stories that lasts for only 24 hours. The company also recently introduced a new feature called “Reels,” which allows users to create 15-second videos. While this is definitely shorter than TikTok’s 60-second video limit, it’s worth noting that the feature is still new and could be updated in the future.