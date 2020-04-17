Facebook is Telling Users if They’ve Interacted With COVID-19 Fake News

Facebook users who have liked, reacted or commented on “harmful misinformation about COVID-19” that has since been taken down by the platform are going to be notified about it in their newsfeed.

The announcement details Facebook’s efforts to stop the spread of “misinformation and harmful content” about coronavirus on its apps, which includes working with more than 60 fact-checking organisations to review and rate content on the platform. It also touched on its $1 million grant program in partnership with the International Fact-Checking Network, that’s doled out cash to 13 fact-checking organisations across the world.

To that end, if something on Facebook is deemed to be a load of old toss, its distribution is reduced and warning labels are displayed with more context. Apparently in March, this approach saw 95 per cent of people respond by not clicking on the content. Although considering no one ever clicks through to the bloody stories anyway, opting to make a snap judgement on the headline before wading in and spouting off, I wouldn’t take this as a definitive win.

The new measures are gong a step further by telling users if they’ve interacted with “harmful misinformation about COVID-19” that Facebook has removed by showing them messages in their News Feed.

“These messages will connect people to COVID-19 myths debunked by the WHO including ones we’ve removed from our platform for leading to imminent physical harm. We want to connect people who may have interacted with harmful misinformation about the virus with the truth from authoritative sources in case they see or hear these claims again off of Facebook. People will start seeing these messages in the coming weeks.”

There’s also a new section rolling out called ‘Get the Facts’ that includes fact-checked articles from Facebook’s partners that debunk coronavirus myths. This particular feature is live in the US, although Facebook hasn’t said if it plans to roll it out globally.