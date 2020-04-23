Facebook Launches Survey to Get Users to Report on Whether They’ve Had Coronavirus Symptoms

Not content to simply be a social media platform, Facebook is sticking its beak into users’ lives for that sweet, juicy data once again, although this time it’s running a survey asking people to self-report on whether they’ve had COVID-19 symptoms.

Surveys in which participants are asked to share their feelings on their own personal circumstances are a shit idea at the best of times, giving no measure of scientific data. In this case, the subjectivity of those involved, including other factors like whether or not they’re playing up a bit of a cough, flu, or temperature, can’t possibly offer results that will be valuable. Apparently the information will be used to predict the number of coronavirus-related hospital admissions there could be in certain areas.

Facebook rolled out the survey on April 6, starting in the US, and reportedly received around one million responses per week. All of the data is being passed straight on to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), which says it’ll take a few weeks to sift through it all.

The social media platform is already handing out user data to partnered researchers to track people’s movements, and has also taken it upon itself to let users know if they’ve interacted with “harmful misinformation about COVID-19”. How on earth would we manage without Facebook’s meddling? [BBC News]

Feature image credit: Unsplash