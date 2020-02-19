Facebook publishes white paper, calling for better web content regulation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — U.S. top social media company Facebook Inc. on Monday published a white paper that seeks to create better content regulation of Internet platforms and other web sites.

Facebook Vice President of Content Policy Monika Bickert said the white paper seeks to address how to regulate online content, including reduction of harmful speech.

The 22-page white paper, titled “Charting a Way Forward: Online Content Regulation,” listed four key challenges that need to be addressed by government regulators, such as different legal environments and speech norms around the world, as well as changing technology and dynamic speech.

Facebook calls for establishing rules on how regulators can enhance the accountability of Internet platforms and create a channel for users to “appeal a company’s content removal or non-removal decision.”

Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg urged governments to create and adopt new regulation for online content with “a more standardized approach.”

Facebook currently has about 2.5 billion monthly active users, according to its financial report released on Jan. 29.