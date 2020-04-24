Facebook Still Intends on Rolling Out Its Stupid Plan to Put Ads in WhatsApp

Not content with the fact that there’s an ad-free refuge under its umbrella, Facebook has confirmed plans to shoehorn adverts into WhatsApp, describing it as “a long-term opportunity.”

Currently, there are no ads on WhatsApp, so obviously, we can’t have that. If Facebook could get away with tattooing adverts onto the inside of your eyelids it would; that’s two ‘long-term opportunities’ right there that are being missed. The tech giant – which is currently under investigation from EU Antitrust Regulators for how it handles its users’ data – is redirecting its efforts into cramming ads into WhatsApp, rather than shoring up its own security and keeping obtrusive, unwanted content out of a private messaging app. Seems wholly unnecessary, and therefore typical of the company’s playbook.

The ads will be appear in WhatsApp’s statuses, which is like Facebook and Instagram’s story feature. The plan was to roll it out this year, in spite of internal concerns that targeted advertising that matches WhatsApp users to their Facebook accounts might lead to them deleting the latter. Almost as people would see it a giant nuisance.

We may not see ads appear in the app for a while though, as Facebook’s plans involve unifying it messaging apps first, so fingers crossed that’ll take ages and in the interim Facebook can address its shitty data handling which is probably a tad more important. [Engadget]

Feature image credit: Unsplash