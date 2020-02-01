Facebook will REMOVE content spreading false information about coronavirus

Facebook has taken the drastic step of deleting content which it deems to be peddling misinformation about coronavirus.

It comes as the company desperately tries to stop the propagation of hoaxes, fake cures and lies floating around the social media site.

Facebook announced last night that it had taken guidance from ‘leading global health organisations’ before authorising the removal of posts, pictures and videos.

It will also direct users to legitimate sources of information on the outbreak’s progress, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Coronavirus has killed at least 213 in China and infected a total of almost 10,000 people.

Kang-Xing Jin, Facebook’s head of health, penned a blog post for Facebook detailing the decision.

He said the company already uses a system of fact-checkers to make people aware of falsehoods and limit its spreads by demoting it in algorithms.

Mr Jin added that Facebook ‘will also start to remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organisations and local health authorities that could cause harm to people who believe them’.

Facebook has also provided free advertising slots for organisations to run coronavirus education campaigns.

‘As the global public health community works to keep people safe, Facebook is supporting their work in several ways, most especially by working to limit the spread of misinformation and harmful content about the virus and connecting people to helpful information,’ the post continues.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Google, Facebook and Twitter were all scrabbling to contain the spread of misinformation.

Viral posts were doing the rounds, including claims the killer condition can be treated with oregano oil and people calling it a ‘fad disease’.

Other outlandish hoaxes on social media included the implication the US government has patented coronavirus.

Fact-checkers have found this to be completely untrue and the Silicon Valley tech firm has now given itself authority to take these posts down.

One post claimed oregano oil was effective against coronavirus. This is false and experts have said a vaccine could take as long as two months to create.

The post was widely shared across several closed groups on Facebook but dates back to an original post more than ten years old.

Twitter yesterday announced it has added a prompt to search results about coronavirus, directing users to official Government information.

The social media platform said the tool was part of efforts to ensure correct information reached those searching from it and prevent misinformation spreading.

We’re working to make sure you get the latest, accurate information on #coronavirus.

That’s why we’ve partnered with @TwitterUK to highlight our guidance at the top of coronavirus-related search terms.

For all the latest information, visit:

▶️ https://t.co/VdU3Lzcrhl pic.twitter.com/GPjJjePYQ7

Twitter said it had not seen “significant coordinated attempts to spread disinformation at scale about this issue.” and an estimated 15 million tweets over a few weekend pertaining to coronavirus.

When searching for the term ‘coronavirus’ on the site, users are presented with a link to the Department of Health and Social Care website and its official Twitter account, where official updates are issued.

The other main social media platform, Google-owned YouTube, has yet to remove content peddling false information.

It claims to have altered its algorithms to demote content and on Google search itself has rolled out a link directing people looking for coronavirus information directly to the WHO.