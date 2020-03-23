Faced with coronavirus and a trust deficit, can Scott Morrison swallow his pride?

Australians need to work together, under the clear direction of our government. But are we, and it, up to the challenge?

Images of pitched battles for toilet paper may seem to contrast with the volunteerism that characterised our collective response to the summer bushfires but there is a common thread that threatens to define Scott Morrison’s Australia.

Having witnessed a decade when government has failed to live up to our expectations, from rolling elected leaders willy-nilly to shirking the action required to address climate change to spraying public moneys for political ends, our faith in public institutions is at an historic ebb.

When leadership was required over summer, the prime minister was sneaking a break offshore and the lack of national coordination making an incendiary situation even worse, forcing volunteers and communities to work around the void for themselves.

Now as Morrison attempts to assert the sort of front-footed leadership that could have mitigated the fires with the break-out of the Covid-19 virus, it seems citizens are taking matters into their own hands again.

With weaker engagement with a fragmented media, less trust in the voice of government and the ability to access all sorts of feels from the internet, the public are freelancing and putting their personal interests first.

But when they are constantly told they know better than scientific experts, that the elites don’t have their interests at heart and that the “Canberra bubble” is irrelevant to them, is this really any surprise?

If, as appears increasingly likely, the virus spreads broadly across the community, reasserting the value of expert advice will become an urgent challenge for a prime minister who has set himself up as his own authority, for whom public opinion is sovereign.

Early indications are that since the virus reached our shores Morrison has rebuilt some of the political capital he so brazenly frittered away over summer. He has had a net improvement in personal approvals of five points and he has regained the lead as preferred prime minister.

Surging leadership approvals are the natural of order of things when you are in control of information, advice and resources that the public desperately needs and you deliver this without spilling the drinks.

But there are also warning signs in these findings, particularly when tracking public understanding and expectations about the spread of the virus. It shows that levels of concern about coronavirus have actually subsided since February, while only one in three people view themselves as vulnerable.

Notably, the group with the lowest stated expectation of contracting the virus is the cohort of older Australians who statistics suggest are most likely to really suffer if they do contract it.

This relative nonchalance about the impact of the disease is likely to have an inverse effect on the degree of distress and disdain if large sections of the population do indeed become infected.

Without wishing to catastrophise the situation, it bears contemplating a worst-case scenario in which a large proportion of the population is infected and significant numbers of older Australians die in disproportionate numbers.

In this scenario, nursing homes will be under extreme strain, hospitals beyond capacity, GPs stretched. Services will be suspended and workers stood down (some without entitlements). Supply shortages will require rationing of some goods and for people to share.

In this event we will need to work together, under the clear direction of our government. But are we, and it, up to this sort of challenge? Will we pull together? Or grab whatever we can to make ourselves feel secure?

As for the Morrison government, with its chimera of a surplus already gone, will it be able to reorder its spending priorities in tougher times and maybe even rein in those regressive tax concessions that it defended so cynically in the lead-up to the last election?

Will it swallow its pride and lead into the economy with the sort of active engagement that it condemned the Rudd government for taking during its successful defence of the national interest through the last global financial crisis?

Or will the long-term underinvestment in support services for those in need, the defunding of advocacy groups with a contrary voice, the propensity to outsource services rather than take responsibility, finally come home to roost?

We also don’t know how the government will handle more complex issues: supply chains that have become overly reliant on global connections; workplaces where fewer people have the security to access entitlements; an economy built on a growth model that only succeeds if it keeps being pumped up.

More profoundly, can the government actually deliver the required level of coordination and support in a world where its capacity to operate is wound down year on year, by a mandated imperative to deliver an “efficiency dividend” – a self-perpetuating cycle of cuts that is designed to serve the bottom line rather than the public interest?

And what about us? Do we step up as citizens or merely see ourselves as consumers with families to protect, who will do anything for the ones we love but ignore strangers, even if that means coming to blows over toilet paper rolls in the local supermarket?

In this worst-case scenario we will have a stark choice: do we put our trust in institutions and those who we have elected to lead them, respect the information provided and give way to those most in need? Or will we race to grab whatever we can and bunker down in our little version of a survivalist cult and attempt to wait the whole thing out?

The way we work through these issues will say a lot about the early 21st century society we are creating, which to date has shown a degree of self-absorption that does not fill the heart with hope.

Our society reflects our politics and vice versa. As the coronavirus continues its seemingly inevitable march we are about to learn a lot more about both.

• Peter Lewis is an executive director of Essential, a progressive strategic communications and research company