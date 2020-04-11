Faced with coronavirus, mayors do not wear gloves

More than ever on the front line. In France, mayors have not hesitated to roll up their sleeves – and sometimes to push their necks – in this coronavirus crisis. Whether to try to enforce confinement or to show their constituents that they deserve their title of elected official preferred by the French. A multiplication of decrees which sometimes took on the air of Lepine of containment competition.

Many municipalities have established curfews, believing that the population did not respect confinement enough when the evening came. In Biarritz, we wanted to prohibit people from sitting on public benches for more than two minutes, in Sanary-sur-Mer (Var) to move more than ten meters from home. But each mayor had to back off. In Marcq-en-Baroeul (Nord), a decree prohibited spitting or throwing protective masks on the ground. “In my riding, there is a mayor who disinfects the sidewalks,” said an LR MP from the south. He is on waivers, he is trying to hang up his electorate. “

“We cannot align ourselves with the less doing”

Many cities have sought to obtain masks, have them made locally or order them abroad, while the government has procrastinated on the subject. In Royan (Charente-Maritime) and Sceaux (Hauts-de-Seine), the elected officials wanted to make them compulsory, before being dismissed by the Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, who would moreover “have calmed some mayors ” “The vast majority of mayors are very responsible. Some elected officials, Lisnard (Cannes), Estrosi (Nice), have played the card of overbidding, it is classic, but it is not representative, “says a ministerial adviser.