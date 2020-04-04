Faced with the coronavirus, timid and calculated solidarity between Europeans

After the temptation of “every man for himself”, the Member States are trying to coordinate more under the leadership of the Commission. But the bitterness of the beginnings will not fade quickly.

Correspondent in Brussels

The coronavirus spreads like wildfire. The world is in dire straits. But Europeans plunge back into their chicanery without worrying about the spectacle they offer to the citizens of the Old Continent. The coronavirus crisis could prove to be much more devastating than those of the debt in 2010 and of the migrants in 2015. The risks are such that Jacques Delors has chosen to break his silence. “The climate which seems to reign between the heads of state and government and the lack of European solidarity pose a mortal danger to the European Union“Warned the former president of the European Commission on Saturday, reacting to the passing of arms between the 27 on” coronabonds “. The countries of the South (Italy and Spain at the head), hard hit, would like to see the EU launch European loans to support the economies. The Netherlands, Germany, Finland and Austria are against it. Hence the alarm cry of Emmanuel Macron in the press