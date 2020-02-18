Facial recognition thermometer installed in buses in south China

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Buses in Guangzhou, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, have been installed with thermometers with facial recognition for faster and more precise detection, local transport authorities said Tuesday.

The smart thermometer can take body temperature in seconds and issue an alert if abnormal data is detected, according to the Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau.

Installed at the bus entrance, the thermometer scans a passenger’s face, targeting the forehead area to take the temperature. It can handle a large flow of people as the check is done in less than 1 second, the bureau said.

The temperature data can also be stored in real-time for further tracking the information of vehicles, drivers and passengers if needed, according to the bureau.

The device has been installed on buses on two routes for trial operation and is expected to be expanded in major bus routes and stations according to the needs of epidemic prevention and control.