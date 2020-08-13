Facilities being removed from makeshift hospital in Wuhan

A worker removes facilities at the Jianghan makeshift hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Aug. 13, 2020. Facilities are being removed from the makeshift hospital, which was converted from an exhibition center. Operating from Feb. 5 to March 9, the temporary hospital of Jianghan has received a total of 1,848 patients, 521 of whom were transferred to other hospitals and 1,327 were cured and discharged. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)