Factbox: China’s economic and social progress in 2019

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — The Chinese economy thrived amid mounting internal and external risks and challenges with major economic targets well met in 2019, fostering social development.

Here are some related facts and figures from the National Bureau of Statistics:

— GDP grew 6.1 percent year on year to hit 99.09 trillion yuan (about 14.14 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2019, while the per capita GDP reached 70,892 yuan.

— New economic drivers continued to grow, with the tertiary industry accounting for 53.9 percent of GDP. Consumer spending contributed 57.8 percent to GDP growth.

— Of the over 1.4 billion population on the Chinese mainland, 60.6 percent were urban residents, up 1.02 percentage points from the previous year.

— A total of 13.52 million jobs were created in urban areas, and the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent.

— Rural residents living below the national poverty line dropped to 5.51 million, down by 11.09 million year on year. The proportion of poor population dipped to 0.6 percent.

— Per capita disposable income of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas stood at 11,567 yuan, an 8-percent year-on-year rise in real terms after deducting price factors.

— Grain output totaled 663.84 million tonnes. Cotton output was 5.89 million tonnes, and production of pork, beef, mutton and poultry stood at 76.49 million tonnes.

— Construction of about 2.54 million homes was completed under the shantytown rebuilding program, and 638,000 dilapidated rural houses were renovated.

— Civil vehicle ownership amounted to 261.5 million units as of the end of the last year, up 21.2 million units from 2018.

— Foreign exchange reserves were 3.1 trillion U.S. dollars as of the end of last year, up 35.2 billion U.S. dollars year on year. The Chinese yuan’s average exchange rate weakened 4.1 percent to 6.8985 against the U.S. dollar.

— Total goods exports and imports reached 31.5 trillion yuan, up 3.4 percent year on year. Services trade also saw a 2.8-percent growth to 5.42 trillion yuan.

— The number of new foreign-funded companies on the Chinese mainland, excluding those in banking, securities and insurance sectors totaled 40,888, and foreign direct investment rose 5.8 percent to 941.5 billion yuan.

— Outbound non-financial investment came in at 110.6 billion U.S. dollars, of which those going to countries along the Belt and Road stood at 15 billion U.S. dollars.

— Tax revenue rose 1 percent to 15.9 trillion yuan.

— M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, rose 8.7 percent.

— The research and development expenditures increased 10.5 percent to over 2.17 trillion yuan, accounting for 2.19 percent of GDP. The number of patents totaled 9.72 million.

— The number of space launches came at 32, including China’s Chang’e-4 probe that was the first-ever soft landing and detection on the moon’s far side. The deployment of the core BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) constellation was completed.

— A total of 169.21 million outbound trips were made by Chinese people, up 4.5 percent.

— The new afforestation area was 7.07 million hectares, and there were 474 national nature reserves at the end of 2019.

— The consumption of clean energy accounted for 23.4 percent of total energy consumption, up 1.3 percentage points year on year. The use of coal dropped to 57.7 percent.