Factbox: China’s progress on business resumption

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) — Amid further containment of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic, China is powering ahead in returning to work and resuming business and production. The following are the latest facts and figures:

— Construction has resumed so far on 143 of the 172 major water conservancy projects, with the scale of investment under construction reaching over 1 trillion yuan (around 141 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

The ministry said 30 conservancy projects have completed construction and produced benefits.

— China’s centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have taken the lead in resuming production to help global industrial and supply chains counter the COVID-19 impact, the top state assets regulator said Monday.

So far, 99.4 percent of central SOEs have resumed production, driving the upstream and downstream medium, small and micro-sized businesses to reboot engines in tandem, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Most China’s central SOEs revved up work resumption in March as the epidemic waned. Their revenues reached 2.2 trillion yuan last month, recovering to the level seen in January.

— China’s electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, registered a milder drop in the first quarter compared with the first two months, indicating economic recovery as companies resumed work, the country’s top economic planner said Monday.

Power use declined by 6.5 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2020, recovering from a 7.8-percent decrease seen in the first two months, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

— North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region planned to invest 505.9 billion yuan in 3,109 major construction projects this year, according to local authorities.

These projects cover urban infrastructure, energy, transportation, logistics and other fields, with a total investment of 2.6 trillion yuan.

A total of 1,063 major projects in the region have resumed operations so far. Enditem