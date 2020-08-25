Factbox: Lancang-Mekong Cooperation bears fruit since establishment

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC), a sub-regional cooperation mechanism established in 2016 by China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, has yielded fruitful results.

The six countries share the same river — called the Lancang River in China and the Mekong River when it flows through the other five countries before emptying into the sea.

The following are key facts and figures about the LMC.

— A cooperation framework of “3+5+X” was brought up during the 2nd Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in 2018.

The “3+5+X” mechanism of cooperation refers to the three cooperation pillars of political and security issues, economic and sustainable development and cultural and people-to-people exchanges; the five key priority areas of connectivity, production capacity, cross-border economic cooperation, water resources and agriculture and poverty reduction; as well as cooperation in broader areas such as the digital economy, environmental protection, customs and youth.

— LMC Special Fund, aiming to provide 300 million U.S. dollars in five years to support small and medium-sized cooperation projects proposed by the Lancang-Mekong countries, has supported more than 410 projects to improve people’s livelihood.

— Construction of the Kunming-Vientiane Railway to link China and Laos is proceeding smoothly, with over 90 percent of the bridges and over 96 percent of the tunnels along the Yuxi-Mohan section, the Chinese section of the China-Laos Railway, having been completed.

— Lancang-Mekong countries have implemented a series of cooperation projects in agriculture, helping local farmers to optimize the variety of agricultural and livestock products and strengthen agricultural trade and enhance their agricultural production skills.

— China has been dispatching experts to Cambodia for the country’s poverty relief since 2017.

A water supply project has been completed and is expected to be put into use in October. Nearly 4,000 people will have access to clean tap water, which will completely solve the drinking water problem in two targeted villages. Enditem