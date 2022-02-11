‘Failing on all measures,’ says the government’s flagship National Tutoring Program.

‘Failing on all counts,’ says the government’s flagship National Tutoring Program.

New evidence suggests that, despite a £1 billion investment, the government’s tutoring drive is failing in many schools and failing to reach the students who need it the most.

It’s the government’s magic bullet for raising educational standards for the most vulnerable students.

The man who came up with the idea, however, has admitted that it is already “failing.”

No, not the Levelling Up “Education Investment Area” plan, which was announced this month with much fanfare but no new funding.

But the Government is investing more than £1 billion in a much more expensive and ambitious effort to bring private tutoring to the masses.

For years, hiring a tutor was thought to be the exclusive domain of upper-middle-class families, providing already privileged children with a golden ticket to grammar schools, private schools, and prestigious universities.

However, as concerns about the months of education students were missing during the Covid lockdown grew in 2020, ministers decided to give all children who needed tutoring access.

The National Tutoring Programme (NTP) – England’s flagship Covid catch-up initiative – received £433 million from the Department for Education, with another £579 million going to schools to fund their own local tutoring arrangements.

But I’ve discovered new evidence that, despite this massive investment, the tutoring drive is failing many students and failing to reach the students who need it the most.

According to previously unseen survey findings shared with me, the NTP is not used by a large number of headteachers, who are concerned about suffocating bureaucracy and erratic tutor quality.

Professor Lee Elliot Major sent a paper to the Government in the spring of 2020, as ministers desperately searched for ideas on how to recover months of lost learning following the unprecedented Covid school closures, recommending a “national tutoring service.”

Small group tutoring, according to research, can provide a child with four months of additional progress in a year.

However, Elliot Major, a social mobility professor at the University of Exeter, is so concerned about the scheme, which he admits is “failing,” that he is working on separate plans for an “army” of.

