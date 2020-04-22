Fake NHS Twitter Accounts Weren’t Fabricated by the Government, Says Department of Health

Someone, somewhere has goofed, with the discovery of 128 fake accounts masquerading as NHS workers reportedly pushing for herd immunity, and then pivoting to calls for the country to reopen.

Discovered by Twitter user John O’Connell, it all kicked off when he drew attention to an account called NHS Susan that was using a profile photo of a nurse with a name badge that read Mia. Reaching out to West Herts NHS where the woman in the photo seems to work, it was confirmed that it wasn’t actually her, and West Herts’ Twitter account reported it for being a fake account.

[email protected]

Can you confirm that ‘@nhs_susan’ here is a creation of the DHSC Communications Team, and not in fact, one of your hardworking staff at the Starfish Ward ?

Can you ask your staff member what she thinks of her image being used for automated #Tories Propaganda ? pic.twitter.com/ZKGeo2uqml

— John O’Connell (@jdpoc) April 17, 2020

O’Connell went on to state that all 128 fake NHS accounts were set up by the Department of Health or its marketing agency using a mass posting tool, and that the account was registered to a single person with four “assigned contributors”. The individual has been identified and O’Connel claims that they’re a “contracted Government employee temporarily assigned to this department,” so the shit has well and truly hit the fan if that’s the case.

Regarding those 128 fake #NHS Staff accounts posting for ‘Herd Mentality’ and support of the Govt that were set up by @DHSCgovuk or their marketing agency …

Posts were sent using Hootsuite, a mass-posting tool. Account registered to 1 person with 4 assigned contributors. pic.twitter.com/r7fRFQaFwG

— John O’Connell (@jdpoc) April 20, 2020

The accounts seem to have been deleted which only lends further weight to the accusations. Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Social Care took to Twitter to respond to the thread, calling the claims “categorically false”, adding that sharing “disinformation of this kind undermines the national effort against coronavirus.”

O’Connell’s investigation appears to be ongoing, with the latest update being a he said/she said scenario in which the DHSC has said that it received no evidence from him when he was asked to back up his claims. O’Connell says he offered up “all the data sets, for analysis” but the DHSC declined.

This statement from DHSC is highly misleading.

We offered them all the data sets, for analysis. as stated previously. They declined. We have this in an email.

We offered again, they have chosen not to reply so far. pic.twitter.com/DW68YSyHqf

— John O’Connell (@jdpoc) April 21, 2020

Feature image credit: Unsplash