‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’ Reaches 2 Million Players On Steam

In just a little under a week since its release, “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” has already proven to be a massive hit.

The new game from publisher Devolver Digital has already accumulated 2 million sales on PC since it was released on Aug. 4. A press release mentions that sales at this level make Fall Guys the “most successful launch ever” for both Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic, GameSpot notes.

Just recently, Devolver Digital had announced that Fall Guys reached 1.5 million players across PS4 (where the game is free with PS Plus) and PC (where it is paid). Traditionally, Sony does not like to announce player numbers for its PS Plus freebies, which may explain why no PlayStation 4 numbers have been revealed.

“It has been overwhelming and humbling to watch the launch and reception of Fall Guys,” said Mediatonic co-founder and chief games officer Paul Croft in a release. “We’re incredibly grateful to all of our players for their support and have big plans for the game in the future.”

Those big plans from Croft have yet to be elaborated on and “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” has not been announced for either a jump to Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, but a move is becoming more likely to happen given all of this success.

On top of the two million sales on PC, “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” has generated 23 million viewing hours on Twitch. GameSpot notes that players have also grabbed 1.5 million crowns and died 60 million times on the game. However, it has not been made clear if these are accumulated PC and PS4 numbers or PC only.

The massively multiplayer party game that is “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” can have up to 60 players engaged in a free-for-all struggle through round after round of escalating chaos until one victor remains.

However, the game has encountered server issues, more than likely due to the immense traffic populating the servers. Mediatonic has previously said that they are working on the game’s first patch to hopefully address this problem and prevent its recurrence in the future.

It has also been reported that some cheaters are flocking to “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” in hopes of gaining the upper hand over other players. Unhappy players have taken to Twitter, Reddit, Steam, and beyond to voice their displeasure over this development.