Fallout 76 Wastelanders update release date and Steam launch confirmed for April

Fallout 76 Wastelanders update now has a release date along with a Steam PC launch which Bethesda Softworks says will arrive on April 7.

Fallout 76 has gradually improved since it’s initial release in November 2018 but the games next update is arguably the biggest and most important expansion of all.

On April 7, 2020, PS4, Xbox One and PC players will receive the new Wastelanders update, which among other things, will actually add NPC’s into the game.

We mentioned PC above, but it’s also worth noting that on that day, the game will also launch on Steam.

“The wait is almost over,” Bethesda’s opening blogpost teased “Soon new faces will flow into the wilds of West Virginia and it will be up to you to welcome them with open arms (or loaded weapons).”

Here’s a quick overview of the main game changes that Bethesda Softworks are looking to implement:

On top of everything mentioned above, Bethesda say they will also release two Faction-themed content bundles. These are:

Raider Content Bundle

Settler Content Bundle

