False information disseminated via social media puts Somalia’s political stability in jeopardy.

The political stability of Somalia is jeopardized by false information spread on social media.

People find it difficult to distinguish between disinformation, misinformation, and true information when they receive unfiltered information.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

The unfiltered flood of information via social media networks has perplexed Somalis, who are unable to distinguish between disinformation, misinformation, and true information, particularly in relation to politics, as the Horn of Africa country prepares for parliamentary elections.

Somalia, which is suffering from drought, terrorism, and economic problems, will complete the clan-based electoral process known as the “4.5 system” on February.

twenty-five.

So far, 120 members of the 275-seat lower house have been elected, with another 155 to be elected before the deadline.

However, as the election process nears its conclusion, misleading or propaganda material about rival candidates is becoming more widely disseminated, posing a threat to the country’s political stability.

False information is a global issue, and some individuals and groups actively participate in the spread of various forms of hatred for personal gain.

Somalia is in a similar situation, with easy internet access, technological advancements, and widespread availability of smartphones.

Some people are spreading false information for political gain because there is no mechanism in place to regulate or properly handle social media content.

Both the government and the opposition have accused each other of conducting a disinformation campaign on social media in the country.

According to Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi, the Somali Presidency’s communications director, false information and propaganda are serious issues that can influence government decision-making and undermine the economy.

According to Hashi, the African Union (AU) annual summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, earlier this month discussed the issue and how to establish a continental media development center, as well as how to combat “fake news” and misinformation.

“These challenges endanger the country’s development and have the potential to exacerbate political instability and insecurity,” he warned.

“During COVID-19 and the country’s parliamentary elections, misinformation reached a critical juncture, affecting electoral commissions, and there is widespread misinformation during election results, which is very dangerous and so dangerous even before the country’s most important presidential election,” he added.

Somalia is a fragile country recovering from civil war and lawlessness, he said, but

