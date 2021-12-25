Families’ Christmases have been ruined after thiefs stole an Amazon delivery van full of gifts.

Families’ Christmas has been ruined after ruthless thieves stole an Amazon delivery van full of gifts.

On Monday, the heinous theft took place in broad daylight outside shops in Bulkington, Warwickshire.

At around 3.30 p.m., cops were dispatched to Leicester Street.

According to CoventryLive, dozens of Amazon customers shared the tracking of their packages on social media as the delivery arrived in Bulkington only to abruptly turn around and return to the Rugby depot.

“We were called at 3.21pm on Monday afternoon to reports of a theft of a white Ford Transit outside a shop on Leicester Street,” a Warwickshire Police spokesman said.

“When the van was stolen, it had a lot of packages in it.”

“We’re working with our delivery partner to help the police with their investigation,” an Amazon spokesman said.

It comes just days before Christmas, when a family’s home was ransacked by cold-blooded thieves who stole every single present on the premises.

Samantha Headland’s two children, aged 11 and 12, were devastated to learn that their home in Nottinghamshire had been raided and that all of their belongings had been taken.

When the presents were snatched from the family’s home on Manvers Street in Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday morning, they were wrapped and ready to be placed under the Christmas tree.

Samantha had awoken just before 3 a.m. to use the bathroom when she heard whispering in the living room.

She yelled out, thinking it was the kids, only to see two people dash past the stairs and out the back door.

The thieves took everything they could, from sweets and chocolate to Samsung tablets and even the lateral flow tests that the children would use when they returned to school.

They also raided her handbag, stealing £50 in cash as well as all of the gifts for the kids, friends, and family.

Samantha and her fiancé were heartbroken when they learned their children had been robbed.

The family’s Christmas has been turned around thanks to an outpouring of public generosity.

The local community came together to give the kids gifts, vouchers, and money to make their birthdays special.

Residents, local businesses, small local charities, and a church all contributed to the generous gifts they received.

Samantha stated that the generous gifts have restored the Christmas joy that they had thought had been taken away.

“I can’t ‘thank you all’ enough for all the kindness, support, and generosity you have shown to us,” she told the Nottingham Post.

“We had given up hope for Christmas, but the outpouring of support has…

