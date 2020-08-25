Families could lose Universal Credit money if they claim bereavement payments on coronavirus scheme

FAMILIES of NHS heroes who die on the coronavirus frontline may have their benefits stopped if they claim on the virus insurance policy.

In April, Health Secretary Matt Hancock unveiled a fund which would give the workers’ families a £60k lump sum under the NHS and Social Care Coronavirus Life Assurance Scheme.

It was set up so that families who lose their loved ones due to Covid-19 aren’t left destitute.

But as the cash is treated as a form of income, they could lose their Universal Credit.

Under benefit rules, people who apply have their finances checked to make sure they’re not falsely claiming money from the government.

If your savings, or capital, is worth more than £16,000, then you aren’t eligible for Universal Credit.

People who’ve claimed from the Covid-19 scheme aren’t exempt from these checks, and the payment is “fully taken into account” when they’re being assessed for the benefit, the government said.

A total 135 claims have been made so far, with 30 receiving payments, 64 accepted and waiting to be paid and the rest are being processed or assessed.

No claims have been rejected yet.

More than 180 NHS workers and 130 social care workers had died after contracting Covid-19 earlier this year.

Sara Wilcocks, head of external affairs from Turn2us, said taking away family’s universal credit payments was a “cruel and unnecessary” measure.

She said: “Recognising the loss of NHS frontline workers due to Covid by paying their families this sum of £60k was a step in the right direction- giving them some financial breathing room while they mourn.

“However it now seems to be a case of ‘one hand giveth whilst the other takes away’. Effectively penalising these same grieving families by reducing their benefits entitlement is a real kick in the teeth to people who have given so much during this difficult year.”

A government spokeswoman said: “The death of any healthcare worker is a tragedy. Since it began in May, the life assurance scheme has already provided additional financial security to families of frontline NHS and social care workers in England who have died due to coronavirus.

“It has always been one the central principles of Universal Credit that decisions on awarding the benefit should take into account individuals’ existing ability to meet their basic needs, so that we maintain our focus on supporting families in most need.”

