Families in eastern Turkey brave the snow to continue their anti-PKK protest.

Families protesting against the PKK in eastern Turkey brave the snow.

Families are urging their children to turn themselves in to Turkish security forces.

Turkiye’s MUS

Families whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organization staged a sit-in in Turkiye’s eastern province of Mus on Wednesday, braving heavy snow and bitter cold.

Families have staged a weekly sit-in outside the Mus office of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), an opposition party accused by the Turkish government of having ties to the PKK terrorist organization, since April 7, 2021.

“Mothers are resisting,” “Enough is enough, leave our children,” and “Get off our back” were among the banners carried by the families, which also included photos of their children.

Children were urged to surrender to Turkish security forces by the protesters.

Offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender in Turkiye may be eligible for sentence reductions under the country’s repentance law.

Gulbahar Teker, a mother, demanded her son’s release from the PKK terrorist organization and the HDP.

Teker pleaded with her son to surrender, saying that the Turkish state is powerful and that she will continue to protest until her son returns.

“I’ll keep protesting until the end.”

Another mother, Sahinaz Ozcan, stated, “I will not leave until HDP returns my child.”

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has killed at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye.

Zehra Nur Duz wrote this piece.