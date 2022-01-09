Families in Turkiye continue to protest against the PKK terror group with unwavering resolve.

Families in Turkiye continue to protest against the PKK terror group with unwavering determination.

Families fighting to reclaim their children who were kidnapped and enslaved by PKK terrorists.

Turkiye, DIYARBAKIR

Families whose children have been kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakir province continued their protest on Thursday.

From September onwards,

Families have been camped outside the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) offices in Diyarbakir for 851 days, according to the Turkish government, which claims the HDP has ties to the PKK.

Demonstrations have since spread to Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari, among other provinces.

Mevlude Ucdag, a mother, is confident that she and her son Ramazan will be reunited.

“Every time I think of him, my heart breaks.”

“I want my child back, just like all these other families,” the woman said, insisting on staying at the sit-in despite the cold.

Ekrem Artik, whose son Erhan was kidnapped in 2015, claims that the HDP duped him into joining the PKK terror group.

He stated that the terror group has “no right to take our children and shatter our families’ dreams.”

Artik urged his son to turn himself in to the Turkish authorities.

Terrorist-affiliated criminals in Turkiye may be eligible for sentence reductions if they surrender, according to a repentance law.

Over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, have died as a result of the PKK’s more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.