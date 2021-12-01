Families of infected patients claim that unless something changes at the top, more people will die in QEUH hospitals.

Families of infected patients at QEUH claim that unless something changes at the top, more people will die.

Families of two people who died after contracting infections at Glasgow’s flagship hospital claim that unless the hospital’s leadership is replaced, more patients will die.

Milly Main, Ms Darroch’s 10-year-old daughter, died at the hospital in 2017 after contracting a water-borne infection while recovering from leukemia treatment.

Waterborne bacteria infected an estimated 84 children at the QEUH, according to whistleblowers. The QEUH is now the subject of an independent public inquiry.

Mrs Slorance’s husband Andrew had also contracted an infection before dying at the hospital where he was being treated for cancer, it was revealed last month.

The two women said they wanted the Scottish Government to “show whose side they’re on” by removing the health board’s management when they appeared together at a press conference on Wednesday.

Ms Darroch said she was “really angry” when she learned of Mr Slorance’s case three years after her own daughter died in the same hospital.

“Since Milly’s death, we’ve worked nonstop to prevent this from happening again,” she said.

“I went public so that no other family would have to go through what my family had to go through.”

That hasn’t occurred.

“It’s still happening, and it’ll keep happening until the health board’s leadership is addressed.”

She went on to say that the publication of photos showing mold growing at the hospital between early 2019 and December 2019 made her “absolutely disgusted.”

“I’m not sure how long that’s been going on, but something needs to be done,” she said.

“Either the hospital should close or the wards should be relocated until the areas are sorted out.”

“It’s unbelievable that a newly constructed hospital is in such a state.”

“I’d echo that,” Ms. Slorance added.

It’s on a ward for haematology patients.

Because of the potential for infection, they are safe environments.

“This isn’t good for the patients they’re caring for.”

We must safeguard the patients who are present.

Families of infected patients claim that unless something changes at the top, more people will die in QEUH hospitals.

