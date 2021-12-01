Families of infected patients claim that unless something changes at the top, more people will die in QEUH hospitals.

Families of infected patients at QEUH claim that unless something changes at the top, more people will die.
To keep vulnerable people safe, Kimberly Darroch and Louise Slorance believe the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow should be closed or wards relocated.
Milly Main, Ms Darroch’s 10-year-old daughter, died at the hospital in 2017 after contracting a water-borne infection while recovering from leukemia treatment.
Waterborne bacteria infected an estimated 84 children at the QEUH, according to whistleblowers. The QEUH is now the subject of an independent public inquiry.
Mrs Slorance’s husband Andrew had also contracted an infection before dying at the hospital where he was being treated for cancer, it was revealed last month.
The two women said they wanted the Scottish Government to “show whose side they’re on” by removing the health board’s management when they appeared together at a press conference on Wednesday.
Ms Darroch said she was “really angry” when she learned of Mr Slorance’s case three years after her own daughter died in the same hospital.
“Since Milly’s death, we’ve worked nonstop to prevent this from happening again,” she said.
“I went public so that no other family would have to go through what my family had to go through.”
That hasn’t occurred.
“It’s still happening, and it’ll keep happening until the health board’s leadership is addressed.”
She went on to say that the publication of photos showing mold growing at the hospital between early 2019 and December 2019 made her “absolutely disgusted.”
“I’m not sure how long that’s been going on, but something needs to be done,” she said.
“Either the hospital should close or the wards should be relocated until the areas are sorted out.”
“It’s unbelievable that a newly constructed hospital is in such a state.”
“I’d echo that,” Ms. Slorance added.
It’s on a ward for haematology patients.
Because of the potential for infection, they are safe environments.
“This isn’t good for the patients they’re caring for.”
We must safeguard the patients who are present.
Letter backlash
The Scottish Labour leader has said he will not stop criticising the leadership of Glasgow’s flagship hospital after a group of senior clinicians complained about his campaign.
In a fresh attack on NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) health chiefs, Anas Sarwar accused them of “gaslighting” their own staff after they sent an open letter to Nicola Sturgeon.
Mr Sarwar has been pursuing the health board for years over a string of infections at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), which is now the subject of a public inquiry.
In their letter to the First Minister and to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, the group of 23 senior clinicians complained about “unfounded criticism” of staff at the hospital.
“We write to express our immense disappointment and frustration about the way in which our hospitals, our colleagues and the treatment of our patients is being portrayed in the press and the chamber of the Scottish Parliament,” the letter said.
“Our staff across NHSGGC, including the QEUH campus, provide professional, dedicated care to their patients and as we prepare for a challenging winter, this sustained criticism of our staff is undoubtedly causing them distress and worry.
“This unfounded criticism of our clinical teams and staff as well as the safety of our hospitals, is also hugely detrimental to staff morale at a time when so much is being asked of them.”
Hitting back on Wednesday, Mr Sarwar said he had “full confidence” in frontline NHS staff at the hospital, but not the people who were in charge.
“I have no confidence in the leadership of the health board and I warn them – do not gaslight the entire staff base of the hospital in order to protect your job,” he added.
He said that in Scotland “we have a culture where we attack those asking difficult questions” and that people were being asked to “turn a blind eye” to serious issues at the hospital.
“To be blunt about this, I don’t care about the number of letters that might be sent to me, or the number of attacks that might come from other politicians,” he added.
“I have picked my side, and my side is with the families and the staff and those who have lost loved ones, and I will not stop.”
Dr Christine Peters, a consultant microbiologist who later blew the whistle on practices at the hospital, said the signatories of the letter “largely dictate the culture” in the health board.
She said she had “agonised” about whether to go public with her criticism last year in case it harmed patient trust – but now believed this was being “mutated into an excuse for non-transparency”.