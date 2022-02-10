Families of victims of the Beirut port protest to demand “quicker justice.”

In 2020, an explosion at the Beirut port killed 217 people and injured thousands more.

Lebanon’s BEIRUT

On Thursday, dozens of families of those killed in the 2020 Beirut port explosion descended on the Lebanese capital’s Justice Palace to demand that the case be resolved sooner rather than later.

According to the state news agency, protesters held up photos of relatives killed in the blast and banners calling for quicker decisions on lawsuits obstructing investigations into the explosion.

Families of the victims staged a sit-in outside the palace, according to the same broadcaster.

On August 4, 2020, an explosion at Beirut port caused by the ignition of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate killed more than 217 people, injured thousands, and destroyed billions of dollars in property.

Since December, the investigation into the devastating explosion has been halted.

Judge Tarek al-Bitar, the lead investigator, has filed lawsuits that will be heard on March 23, 2021.

Al-Bitar charged ten officials in connection with the blast on July 2, including former Prime Minister Hassan Diab and two lawmakers from the Shia Amal movement, a Hezbollah ally.

Some Lebanese political forces, including Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, rejected the lawsuits, calling al-Bitar’s investigations “politicized” and far from the truth.

Ibrahim Mukhtar of Ankara contributed to this article.