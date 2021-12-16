Families of victims whose bodies were sexually abused by David Fuller face him in court as the “worst of humanity.”

Families of victims who were sexually abused by David Fuller face him in court as the “worst of humanity.”

For the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, as well as 51 other charges, the former hospital electrician faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Families of double murderer David Fuller, who sexually assaulted dozens of bodies in the hospital morgue where he worked, have bravely faced him in court to deliver powerful impact statements.

Fuller is set to be sentenced today at Maidstone Crown Court after pleading guilty to the murders of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in 1987.

In addition to sexual penetration of a corpse and taking indecent images of children, the former hospital electrician will be sentenced for 51 other offenses.

Fuller’s youngest victim, a nine-year-old girl, spoke out in court today, calling what he did to her “disgusting.”

According to Kent Live, the mother testified in court, “It was rape and so disgusting it would never appear in anyone’s imagination.”

“Every day I would go to that mortuary and real people and staff members would help me dress her and I would kiss her for weeks,” she added.

“However, because that disgusting man there did what he did, that special time has now been ruined.”

The mother, who wept as she spoke, said she didn’t know how to go on with her life.

Ms Pierce’s mother, Katrina Frost, told the court that her daughter “did not deserve what this animal did to her,” according to a victim’s impact statement.

“I’ve had to put up with 34 years of not understanding why anyone would do something like this.”

Ms Frost said, “I’ll never forget racing across Kent and having to identify the damaged body of my own flesh and blood.”

“I can still remember the horror of seeing her body and hearing about what happened to her,” she continued.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her or the fact that she was separated from her family.

“She didn’t deserve what this animal did to her,” says the narrator.

Ms Knell’s sister Jane testified in court that the 25-year-old was a “good daughter and a great sister” who was beaten and strangled to death by Fuller.

Rather than celebrating her sister’s 60th birthday this year, she said the family was “pulling apart how she died.”

“When she died, life came to a halt.

She explained, “I didn’t laugh because it didn’t seem right.”

As the statements were being delivered, Fuller would occasionally look up.

For his crimes, he could face a life sentence.

