Families torn apart by Covid reunite for Christmas, but some are ‘devastated’ by the reintroduction of border controls.

However, as the new Omicron variant spreads, an increasing number of countries have been forced to reintroduce travel restrictions, which means that some people will once again be unable to join their families at such a special time.

It comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning that “a Christmas postponed is better than a life postponed,” urging people to postpone plans for large gatherings due to concerns that they will lead to more cases.

After spending a year and a half away from his family in the Sicilian city of Caltanisetta, Matteo Giovenco, 29, of London, is among those who have returned home.

Mr Giovenco told me that during his time away from his parents and brother, he “felt depressed,” as he began to see “no hope” for the future and spent countless hours alone.

He claimed that spending so much time alone had left him unprepared for “normal life” when it resumed.

“I was worried that I would lose my parents before I could see them because we were in the middle of a pandemic,” he explained.

“At one point, I gave up hope for the future.”

I used to work in the hospitality industry and was concerned because my skills were no longer in demand.

“It took months for me to regain my self-assurance.”

Mr Giovenco was unable to return home due to a number of factors, including a long-awaited job that he couldn’t leave, as well as contracting Covid-19 when he was finally scheduled to return in August.

He was unable to attend the vaccine appointment he had scheduled due to the infection.

As a result, Mr Giovenco was unable to travel to Italy because he was unvaccinated, and he would have had to self-isolate upon returning to the UK due to previous restrictions for amber-listed countries.

Mr. Giovenco, who now works as a lettings negotiator, will be with his family until the 2nd of January.

“I’m filled with joy and happiness,” she says.

