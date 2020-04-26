Families violate quarantine, now entire apartment block must be tested

EIt will be the largest series test that the Neuss Rhine district saw during the Corona crisis: Because two families in a high-rise building in Grevenbroich left their quarantine despite Corona infections, 450 residents of the 117 apartments are to be tested on Sunday. A spokesman for the Rhein-Kreis Neuss confirmed that the complex will be fenced and that the tests should then be carried out for around eight hours. The “Rheinische Post” had previously reported.

The regulatory office will set up the fences from 9.30 a.m. and check the entrances and exits. The health department then carries out the tests. The Red Cross supports the campaign.

According to the district spokesman, members of the families – including both adults and children – continued to have contact with neighbors, including those in front of the complex. The test of the other high-rise residents is initially voluntary. However, those who cannot be tested will have to remain in quarantine as a precaution. Until the test results are there after about two days, all residents would have to stay in the high-rise anyway. The fences and the control remained until then, said the district spokesman.

According to the “Rheinischer Post”, the sick families have since been moved elsewhere by the health department. There it was also ensured that the eight people remained in quarantine. With how many people the authorities are deployed on Sunday remained initially unclear.